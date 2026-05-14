Why did Trump visit the Temple of Heaven? Beijing’s message in the venue choice

The venue simultaneously projects China’s long history, cultural confidence, hopes for peaceful coexistence and the importance Beijing attaches to Trump’s visit, Wang said.

“Different people may interpret it differently,” said Wang, adding that such symbolic ambiguity may allow Beijing to project multiple messages at once - particularly when dealing with Trump.

During his first visit to Beijing back in 2017, Xi had hosted him inside the Forbidden City in what Beijing described at the time as a “state visit-plus” reception.

Analysts said such venue choices are rarely accidental and often form part of China’s broader diplomatic signalling, projecting different levels of warmth, symbolism and political importance.

MORE THAN A CEREMONIAL VISIT

The visit comes as tensions still remain high between Washington and Beijing over tariffs, trade, technology restrictions and Taiwan - as well as broader geopolitical flashpoints like the Iran crisis - all issues expected to feature prominently during the Trump-Xi meetings.

Victor Gao, chair professor at Soochow University in Suzhou, also vice president of the Centre for China and Globalisation, said Thursday’s visit reflected hopes for “peace” and “shared development”.

“I think our hopes are very simple. We hope for peace, and we hope for shared development,” Gao said.

Gao, a former diplomat and interpreter with China’s foreign ministry, accompanied former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger to the Temple of Heaven in 1985 and recalled Kissinger describing the site as representing “a kind of harmony between humanity, earth and heaven”.

He added that he hoped Trump would use this week’s visit to better appreciate the depth of Chinese tradition and history and conclude that “China and the United States working together is the right path”.