Trump White House scrambles to save Kirk's young voter machine after his death

WASHINGTON: The Trump White House is scrambling to preserve the powerful voter mobilisation machine built by Charlie Kirk, whose assassination left a leadership vacuum at one of the right's most influential political organisations, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Behind the scenes, the White House has held "preliminary discussions" about Vice President JD Vance engaging directly with young voters, a third source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, was credited by President Donald Trump with helping boost his support among young voters in last year's presidential election, especially young men, where Trump's share jumped to 46 percent, up seven points from 2020.

Youth voter turnout will be critical in next year's midterms, when Republicans will be fighting to retain control of Congress in what is expected to be a bruising election.

Turning Point announced on Thursday (Sep 18) that Kirk's widow, Erika, a businesswoman who shares her late husband's Christian faith and conservative beliefs, would become its new CEO. She had vowed in a video address immediately after his death to double down on her husband's mission to win over young Americans to conservative causes.

Still, Kirk's death has left Turning Point without its most influential and charismatic spokesman and his unrivalled ability to draw huge crowds on campuses across the US even as he divided public opinion with remarks about Black Americans, LGBTQ+ communities, Muslims and immigrants.

KIRK AIDE SAYS VANCE WAS A "DEAR, DEAR" FRIEND

The White House has been careful not to appear to be rushing to fill the void left by Kirk. Trump’s spokeswoman Anna Kelly said the president was proud to honour Kirk's legacy at a memorial on Sunday.