Trump says he may speak to China's Xi about Nvidia's 'super-duper' Blackwell chip

GYEONGJU: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Oct 29) that he will speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Nvidia's state-of-the-art Blackwell artificial intelligence chip at their expected meeting on Thursday.

Sales of the US firm's high-end AI chips to China, which accounted for 13 per cent of its revenue in the past financial year, have been a key sticking point in protracted trade talks between the world's two largest economies this year.

Beijing has long been irked by Washington's export controls that ban Nvidia from selling its most advanced AI chips to China. The US has justified these restrictions by alleging the Chinese military would use the chips to increase its capabilities.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump praised Nvidia's current flagship Blackwell model as the "super-duper chip" and said he might speak to Xi about it, without elaborating.

"I think we may be talking about that with President Xi," Trump said, adding he was "very optimistic" about his meeting with Xi, the first since he returned to the White House.