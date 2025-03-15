Trump’s policy to deport activists is unconstitutional, Khalil’s lawyers say

NEW YORK: The Trump administration’s policy of deporting some foreign nationals who participate in pro-Palestinian protests is unconstitutional, lawyers for a detained Columbia University student said.

In their first filing since US authorities articulated the legal basis for arresting Mahmoud Khalil, his lawyers urged US District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan to immediately release him from immigration detention because his free speech rights were violated.

“The government’s unlawful policy of targeting noncitizens for arrest and removal based on protected speech is … viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment,” Khalil’s lawyers, led by Amy Belsher of the New York Civil Liberties Foundation, wrote in a Thursday night court filing.