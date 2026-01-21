Syria government agrees new truce with Kurdish forces

SDF chief Abdi urged the coalition to "bear its responsibilities in protecting facilities" holding IS members.



"We withdrew to predominantly Kurdish areas and protecting them is a red line," he added.



Al-Hol director Jihan Hanan told AFP in December that the camp was home to more than 24,000 people, including thousands of foreigners.



The Kurds have repeatedly urged countries to take their citizens from the facility, which has a high-security section holding non-Syrian and non-Iraqi women and children, but most have repatriated only a trickle.



US President Donald Trump told the New York Post Tuesday he had helped stop a prison break of European jihadists in Syria, a day after the army accused the SDF of releasing IS detainees from the Shadadi prison. The Kurds said they lost control of the facility after an attack by Damascus.