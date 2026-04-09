Nearly 200 arrests in Türkiye after attack on Israeli consulate

ANKARA, Türkiye: Turkish security forces have arrested nearly 200 people in a nationwide sweep one day after a shootout outside Israel's consulate in Istanbul, Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said Wednesday (Apr 8).



Gurlek posted on X that officers had arrested 198 suspects in a simultaneous operation in 34 provinces against "the terrorist organisation Daesh", another name for the Islamic State group.



A gunman was killed and two others wounded in Tuesday's shootout with police outside the consulate, with two officers lightly wounded.



Twelve of those arrested have been placed in pre-trial detention, including the two wounded gunmen, who were hospitalised, according to the justice ministry.



No group has claimed responsibility for Tuesday's shootout.



Turkish media reports said the gunman who was killed was a 32-year-old man linked to IS.



The interior ministry said he had ties to a "terrorist organisation", and that the two wounded gunmen were brothers with links to drug trafficking.