Student kills four, wounds 20 in Türkiye's second school shooting in two days

ISTANBUL: A student aged about 13 opened fire at random in a Turkish school Wednesday (Apr 15) killing four people and wounding 20, just one day after a shooter wounded 16 people and then killed himself in another school, officials said.

Kahramanmaras province governor Mukerrem Unluer said a teacher and three students were killed in the latest attack. The attacker was also dead.

"A student came to school with guns that we believe belonged to his father in his backpack. He entered two classrooms and opened fire randomly, causing injuries and deaths," Unluer told reporters.

Four of the wounded were in serious condition and undergoing surgery, he said.

The attacker, an eighth-grade student, was the son of a former police officer, Unluer said, adding that the suspect was carrying five guns and seven magazines.

"We suspect he may have taken his father's weapons," the governor said.

Unluer said the attacker was also dead.

"He shot himself. It is not yet clear whether this was suicide or happened amid the chaos," he said.

Footage released by IHA private news agency showed a person, body and face covered, being evacuated in an ambulance, as well as tearful parents who had rushed to the school in the southern province's main city, Kahramanmaras.

Witnesses quoted by media said intense gunfire was heard.

Police increased security around the building, and television footage showed ambulances in the area.