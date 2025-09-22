UK funds efforts to curb greenhouse gases from shipping industry

LONDON: The shipping industry is responsible for about 3 per cent of the world’s greenhouse gases, comparable to the annual emissions of Japan.

The United Nations’ International Maritime Organization has ambitious targets to make global shipping net-zero by around 2050.

To that end, the United Kingdom has been providing millions of dollars in funding to help British startups find potential solutions.

WIND POWER

In the north of London, engineers at Anemoi Marine Technologies are developing wind propulsion technology that can power ships using less energy.

It produces rotor sails – columns of spinning cylinders that harness power from the wind to generate thrust, improving vessel efficiency.

As a result, less fuel is used, reducing the emission of harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

“A rotor sail of a certain area will give you the thrust of a traditional sail 10 times the area which, on a ship, removes all of the issues with visibility,” said Joe Plunkett, a senior engineer at Anemoi.

This is because traditional sails can be huge, obstructing the crew’s visibility. Rotor sails are much smaller and helps avoid this problem, and also provides more access to the deck and cargo space.