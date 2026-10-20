UK to deploy fighter jets to help protect Saudi from Houthi attacks

LONDON: British fighter planes will be deployed to help Saudi Arabia defend itself against increasing attacks from Houthi rebels, the UK government announced on Tuesday (Oct 20).

"The UK will fly defensive counter air missions to support the protection of Saudi cities and critical national infrastructure against aerial attack, using RAF Typhoon fighter jets," the defence ministry said in a statement.

These aircraft will operate in a defensive role and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Houthis, it said.

The UK will also provide an RAF A400M military transport aircraft to move defence materiel within Saudi Arabia, and send military advisers to support Saudi staff officers.

“The continuing attacks from the Houthis on our ally Saudi Arabia are absolutely despicable,” British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said.

“The targeting of the airport in Riyadh in particular shows the lengths the Houthis are going to escalate the situation in the region.

“That’s why today I have approved further UK military support. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive air missions to help protect Saudi airspace from drones and missiles.”

The deployment comes amid escalating Houthi attacks in the region, including on civilian targets such as King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Britain said Saudi Arabia and Yemen had the right to defend themselves against the attacks.

The latest deployment builds on existing British defensive military support for Saudi Arabia, including air defence equipment designed to protect against missiles and drones.