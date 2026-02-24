Police in Britain arrest Peter Mandelson, a former ambassador, in probe into Epstein ties

LONDON: British police on Monday (Feb 23) arrested Peter Mandelson, a former UK ambassador to the United States, in a misconduct probe stemming from his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said “officers have arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of misconduct in public office” at an address in north London. He has been taken to a police station for questioning.

It did not name Mandelson, in keeping with British police practice, but the suspect in the case has previously been identified as the former diplomat, who is 72.

Police are investigating Mandelson over claims he passed sensitive government information to Epstein a decade and a half ago. He does not face any allegations of sexual misconduct.

His arrest comes four days after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Prince Andrew, was arrested in a separate case on suspicion of a similar offence related to his friendship with Epstein. Andrew was released after 11 hours in custody while the police investigation continues.

Mandelson was fired from his diplomatic post in September after emails were published showing that he maintained a friendship with Epstein after the financier’s 2008 conviction for sex offenses involving a minor. When more details emerged in documents released by the US Justice Department last month, police opened a criminal probe.