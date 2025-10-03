UK names Sarah Mullally as first female Archbishop to lead Church of England

CANTERBURY, England: Sarah Mullally was appointed as the new Archbishop of Canterbury on Friday (Oct 3), becoming the first woman to lead the Church of England in the 1,400-year history of the role.

Mullally, 63, also becomes the ceremonial head of some 85 million Anglicans worldwide, who are divided between conservative Christians, especially in Africa, where homosexuality is outlawed in some countries, and their generally more liberal counterparts in the West.

GAFCON, a grouping of conservative Anglican churches across Africa and Asia, immediately criticised Mullally's appointment, saying it showed that the English arm of the Church had "relinquished its authority to lead".

NEW ARCHBISHOP HAS SUPPORTED LIBERAL CAUSES

Mullally, who has served as Bishop of London since 2018, has previously championed several liberal causes within the Church, including allowing blessings for same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages.

Reforms introduced 11 years ago made it possible for a woman to hold the office, and by being named as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, Mullally becomes the female leader of one of the last areas of British public life to have been led only by men.

Accepting her appointment on Friday, Mullally said she wants to bring people together to find "hope and healing".

"I want, very simply, to encourage the Church to continue to grow in confidence," she said in her first statement as Archbishop.

"I look forward to sharing this journey of faith with the millions of people serving God and their communities in parishes all over the country and across the global Anglican Communion."