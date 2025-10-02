Police say four injured, man shot by officers in incident near UK synagogue

Armed officers responded, and a man, believed to be the offender, was shot, GMP said.

A Reuters photographer said there was a heavy police presence in the area. Ambulance crews were seen in protective body armour and helmets, and at least one person was seen being taken into an ambulance.

"Paramedics arrived at the scene ... and are tending to members of the public, currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds," GMP said in a statement on X.

The North West Ambulance Service said it had dispatched resources to the area.

"We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services," the ambulance service said.