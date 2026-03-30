UK’s new recycling reforms aim to cut waste but may raise consumer costs

LONDON: Britain is introducing sweeping changes to packaging and recycling, in an effort to break years of stagnation in recycling rates.

Recycling rules will be standardised across England, making it clearer what can and cannot be recycled.

For years, recycling has varied widely depending on where people live.

Each of England’s hundreds of local authorities has set its own system, leaving households to navigate different rules — and forcing them to relearn the process whenever they move.