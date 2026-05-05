UK's Starmer convenes community leaders to fight antisemitism after attacks

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged leaders from across society on Tuesday (May 5) to work together to eradicate antisemitism "from every corner", as he convened a meeting following the stabbing of two Jewish men and a string of other attacks.

The attacks have left Jewish communities fearing for their safety and piled pressure on Starmer to show he can tackle them. The opposition Conservative Party has called antisemitism a "national emergency".

Moments after Starmer began speaking, counterterrorism police confirmed they had launched an investigation into an arson attack at a former synagogue in east London.

The incident was the latest in a series of arson attacks on Jewish targets since March, most of them in north London, some of which authorities are examining for possible Iranian links.

Starmer told the meeting - which brought together representatives from business, health, culture, higher education and policing for talks with members of the Jewish community - that investigators were examining whether a foreign state could be behind some of the incidents.

"Our message to Iran or to any other country that might seek to foment violence, hatred or division in society, is that it will not be tolerated," Starmer said, adding that the government was fast-tracking legislation to tackle threats.