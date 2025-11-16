UK train stabbing 'hero' leaves hospital after life-saving intervention

LONDON: A British train worker praised for protecting passengers during a mass stabbing earlier this month was discharged from hospital on Saturday (Nov 15), police said.
Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the Nov 1 attack on a London-bound train near Peterborough that left 10 people wounded.
His family thanked the public for their support and described Zitouni's actions as “brave”, but asked for privacy while he continues a lengthy recovery.
HERO PRAISED BY POLICE
British Transport Police said Zitouni “undoubtedly saved people’s lives” by intervening during the attack. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander also called him a hero.
The train’s driver won praise for making an emergency stop at a nearby station so passengers could flee.
Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and is due in court on Dec 1.