UK train stabbing 'hero' leaves hospital after life-saving intervention
UK train stabbing 'hero' leaves hospital after life-saving intervention
The LNER Azuma train, on which a mass stabbing took place, is driven away from Huntingdon Station in Huntingdon, eastern England, on Nov 3, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Chris Radburn)
16 Nov 2025 04:15AM (Updated: 16 Nov 2025 04:17AM)
LONDON: A British train worker praised for protecting passengers during a mass stabbing earlier this month was discharged from hospital on Saturday (Nov 15), police said.

Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the Nov 1 attack on a London-bound train near Peterborough that left 10 people wounded.

His family thanked the public for their support and described Zitouni's actions as “brave”, but asked for privacy while he continues a lengthy recovery.

HERO PRAISED BY POLICE

British Transport Police said Zitouni “undoubtedly saved people’s lives” by intervening during the attack. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander also called him a hero.

The train’s driver won praise for making an emergency stop at a nearby station so passengers could flee.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder and is due in court on Dec 1.

Source: AFP/fs

