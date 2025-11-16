UK train stabbing 'hero' leaves hospital after life-saving intervention

LONDON: A British train worker praised for protecting passengers during a mass stabbing earlier this month was discharged from hospital on Saturday (Nov 15), police said.

Samir Zitouni, 48, had been in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in the Nov 1 attack on a London-bound train near Peterborough that left 10 people wounded.

His family thanked the public for their support and described Zitouni's actions as “brave”, but asked for privacy while he continues a lengthy recovery.