UK to enforce travel permit requirement on foreign visitors

LONDON: Starting on Wednesday (Feb 25), visitors to Britain from 85 countries, including Singapore, must obtain an electronic permit in advance of their trip or they will be barred from travelling, the UK interior ministry said.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme requires all visitors who do not need a visa to enter Britain to purchase a pre-travel permit online at a cost of 16 pounds (US$21.57).

The scheme was introduced in 2023 and extended to European visitors in April last year, but has not been strictly enforced.

However, from Feb 25, it will be mandatory for visitors to the UK to have obtained an ETA to travel.

This means that airlines will prevent passengers from boarding if they do not have an ETA, eVisa or other valid documentation, the interior ministry said.