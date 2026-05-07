UK voters cast ballots in elections expected to deal blow to Starmer

LONDON: Millions of British voters cast their ballots on Thursday (May 7) in local elections that are expected to deal a huge blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour Party and renew questions over his ability to govern.

Elections for almost 5,000 council seats in England and to the parliaments in Scotland and Wales could signal the beginning of the end of Britain's traditional two-party system if voters opt for populist and nationalist parties rather than the once-dominant Labour and Conservatives.

Polls suggest the populist Reform UK of Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will expand its control of councils in England, and could form the main opposition in Scotland and Wales to the pro-independence Scottish National Party and Plaid Cymru.

Challenging from the left, the Greens look set to threaten Labour's strongholds in London and other major centres.

The prospect of losing swathes of council seats in England, the end of its dominance of the Welsh Senedd assembly and a possible third-place finish for Scotland's Holyrood parliament means Starmer looks set to come under pressure again to quit or at least set out a timetable for his departure.

Investors have pushed Britain's borrowing costs higher in recent weeks, in part over fears that he could be replaced by a more left-wing leader, willing to spend more.

STARMER VOWS TO FIGHT ON

Starmer, 63, elected on a landslide less than two years ago, has vowed to fight on, pledging to tackle a cost-of-living crisis in Britain stoked by the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

"We can rise to this moment together – become a stronger, more resilient and more united nation with opportunities for all, or we can sink into the politics of grievance and division," Starmer wrote on Substack at the weekend.

"The answer to this moment, to the world we face today, is not passive government, nor is it the populists who look out at the world and offer only easy answers that would make us weaker, or bankrupt. This is a time for patriots."

Appearing to signal another possible reset after the elections, Starmer promised an "active, interventionist government".