Ukraine aid, Sweden’s membership on the agenda as NATO countries gather for annual summit

SINGAPORE: Ukraine will be high on the agenda when members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) gather for the alliance’s annual summit next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pushing for his country to become a member of the bloc amid its war with Russia.

However, the alliance has stopped short of accepting it as a new member, instead choosing to further its support by providing Ukraine with weapons in its fight against Russia.

Held in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from Jul 11 to 12, the summit is also expected to see discussions over Sweden’s membership in the alliance, with Turkey still withholding its support and posing an obstacle to the unanimous decision needed.