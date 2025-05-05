Logo
Ukraine attacks Russia's Kursk region, Russian war bloggers say
A Ukrainian tank passes by a burning car near the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Sumy region of Ukraine, on Aug 14, 2024. (Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)

05 May 2025 05:23PM (Updated: 05 May 2025 05:24PM)
MOSCOW: Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's western Kursk region on Monday (May 5), firing missiles, smashing through the border and then crossing minefields with special vehicles, according to Russian war bloggers.

Russia's top general said last month that Ukrainian troops had been ejected from the Kursk region, ending the biggest incursion into Russian territory since World War Two, and that Russia was carving out a buffer zone in the neighbouring Ukrainian region of Sumy.

"The enemy blew up bridges with rockets at night and launched an attack with armoured groups in the morning," The "RVvoenkor" war blogger said on Telegram.

"The mine clearance vehicles began to make passages in the minefields, followed by armoured vehicles with troops. There is a heavy battle going on at the border."

The Ukrainian attack in Kursk was reported by multiple other Russian bloggers including "The archangel of special forces" and Russian state television war correspondent Alexander Sladkov.

There was no immediate comment from either Russia or Ukraine, but Russian war bloggers published maps showing Ukrainian forces trying to push over the Russian border in two places towards Tyotkino.

Source: Reuters/ec

