Senior Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks: Kyiv

KYIV: A senior Ukrainian diplomat announced on Thursday (Dec 18) he had arrived in Beijing, a close ally of Russia, where he was expected to hold talks with Chinese officials.

The visit represents a rare meeting between officials from Kyiv and Beijing, which has been accused of aiding Moscow to prolong its war against Ukraine.

"Busy day ahead in Beijing," Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya wrote on social media.

Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesman confirmed to AFP that Kyslytsya would hold consultations with Chinese diplomats, without giving details.

Kyslytsya said he was meeting with US ambassador to China David Perdue.

China - a major Russian trading partner - has said it takes a neutral stance on the war, and has never condemned Moscow's invasion.

Beijing regularly calls for peace talks and respect for the territorial integrity of all countries.

But Western governments accuse Beijing of providing Russia with crucial economic support for its war effort, notably by supplying military components for its defence industry.