Ukraine fired US and British missiles at Russia, Moscow says

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Tuesday (Jan 14) that Ukraine had fired six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles, six UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and at least 146 drones into Russia in an attack that it said would not go unanswered.

After Ukraine first launched ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles into Russia last year, Moscow responded on Nov 21 by launching a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as "Oreshnik", or Hazel Tree, at Ukraine.

Russia's defence ministry said it had shot down all of the Western missiles fired by Ukraine at the Bryansk region, as well as 146 drones outside the war zone. It said two more Storm Shadows had been shot down over the Black Sea.

"The actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western curators, will not go unanswered," the defence ministry said.

President Vladimir Putin said in November that the Ukraine war was escalating towards a global conflict after the United States and Britain allowed Ukraine for the first time to launch their missiles deep inside Russia.

President-elect Donald Trump has pushed for a ceasefire and negotiations to end the war quickly, leaving Washington's long-term support for Ukraine in question.

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has left tens of thousands of dead, displaced millions and triggered the biggest crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.