Ukraine fires Storm Shadow missiles, drones at Russian oil and gas facilities

KYIV: Ukraine fired British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and domestically produced long-range drones at multiple Russian oil and gas facilities on Thursday (Dec 25), Ukrainian military and security officials said, as Kyiv stepped up strikes on infrastructure supporting Moscow’s war effort.
Ukraine has previously used the British-made missiles to target Russian industrial sites it says are critical to supplying the military.
STORM SHADOW STRIKE HITS KEY REFINERY
Ukraine’s General Staff said the air force used Storm Shadow missiles to strike the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region.
“Multiple explosions were recorded. The target was hit,” the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram.
It said the refinery was one of the largest suppliers of oil products in southern Russia and provided diesel and jet fuel to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.
DRONE HIT PORT TANKS, GAS PROCESSING PLANT
Ukraine’s SBU security service said its long-range drones struck oil product storage tanks at the Russian port of Temryuk in the Krasnodar region, as well as a gas processing plant in the Orenburg region in southwestern Russia.
The Orenburg gas processing plant, described by the SBU as the largest of its kind in the world, is located about 1,400 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.
Russian regional authorities confirmed that two oil product tanks caught fire at the port of Temryuk following the drone attack.
Flames spread over an area of about 2,000 square metres, the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters said on Telegram.
ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE INCREASINGLY TARGETED
As Russia’s war in Ukraine nears the four-year mark and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have yet to yield results, both sides have intensified drone and missile strikes on energy infrastructure.
Kyiv has increased attacks on Russian oil refineries and other energy facilities since August, aiming to cut Moscow’s oil revenues, a key source of funding for the war.
The Ukrainian General Staff also said Ukrainian forces struck a military airfield in the Russian city of Maikop, in the republic of Adygea in the North Caucasus region.