Ukraine fires Storm Shadow missiles, drones at Russian oil and gas facilities

KYIV: Ukraine fired British Storm Shadow cruise missiles and domestically produced long-range drones at multiple Russian oil and gas facilities on Thursday (Dec 25), Ukrainian military and security officials said, as Kyiv stepped up strikes on infrastructure supporting Moscow’s war effort.

Ukraine has previously used the British-made missiles to target Russian industrial sites it says are critical to supplying the military.

STORM SHADOW STRIKE HITS KEY REFINERY

Ukraine’s General Staff said the air force used Storm Shadow missiles to strike the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s Rostov region.

“Multiple explosions were recorded. The target was hit,” the General Staff said in a statement on Telegram.

It said the refinery was one of the largest suppliers of oil products in southern Russia and provided diesel and jet fuel to Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.