Russia's 'General Armageddon' reportedly dismissed after vanishing in wake of Wagner uprising

General Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine who was linked to the leader of an armed rebellion, has been dismissed from his job as chief of the air force, according to Russian state media.

The report on Wednesday came after weeks of uncertainty about his fate following the short-lived uprising.

Surovikin has not been seen in public since armed rebels marched toward Moscow in June, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of the Wagner mercenary group. In a video released during the uprising, Surovikin urged Prigozhin's men to pull back.

During his long absence, Russian media have speculated about Surovikin’s whereabouts, with some claiming that he had been detained due to his purported close ties to Prigozhin.

Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing an anonymous source, reported that Surovikin has been replaced as commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces by Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, who is currently head of the main staff of the air force.

The agency frequently represents the official position of the Kremlin through reports citing anonymous officials in Russia’s defense and security establishment.

The Russian government has not commented on the report, and the Associated Press was not able to confirm it independently.

Russian daily newspaper RBC wrote that Surovikin is being transferred to a new job and is now on vacation.

Alexei Venediktov, the former head of the now-closed radio station Ekho Moskvy, and Ksenia Sobchak, the daughter of a Putin-linked politician, both wrote on social media on Tuesday that Surovikin had been removed.

In late June, Surovikin’s daughter told the Russian social media channel Baza that her father had not been arrested.