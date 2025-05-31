Ukraine keeps Russia guessing over talks, US senator warns Moscow of sanctions

KYIV/MOSCOW: Ukraine resisted US and Russian pressure to commit to attending another round of peace talks on Monday (Jun 2), saying it first needed to see Russian proposals, while a leading US senator warned Moscow it would be "hit hard" by new US sanctions.

US President Donald Trump has urged Moscow and Kyiv to work together on a deal to end their three-year-old war, and Russia has proposed a second round of face-to-face talks with Ukrainian officials next week in Istanbul.

Kyiv has said it is committed to the search for peace, but that it was waiting for a memorandum from the Russian side setting out their proposals.

"For a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear, and the negotiations must be properly prepared," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X on Friday after hosting Türkiye's foreign minister for talks in Kyiv.

"Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to ensure that the next potential meeting brings no results," he said, citing the lack of a document from Russia.

Delegations from the two countries met in Istanbul on May 16 but the session yielded little other than an agreement for a prisoner exchange.

Zelenskyy said he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday discussed in a phone call the conditions under which Ukraine would participate in the Monday meeting proposed by Russia.

"There must be a ceasefire to move further toward peace. The killing of people must stop," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.