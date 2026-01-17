Ukraine's peace negotiators arrive in US for talks with Trump officials

KYIV: Ukraine's peace negotiators arrived in the United States on Saturday (Jan 17) for talks on details of a ⁠proposed agreement to end the four-year war with Russia, the head of the Ukrainian president's office said.

Kyrylo Budanov said the delegation would meet with White House envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's ‍son-in-law Jared Kushner and ⁠US ‍Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll.

"Ukraine needs a just peace. We are working to achieve results," Budanov, ⁠a former military intelligence chief, said on the Telegram app.

Trump has ‍been pushing both Kyiv and Moscow for a deal to end the war.

But despite many rounds of talks, no tangible diplomatic breakthrough has been reached so far, and fighting continues to rage on a front line extending more than ‌1,200km.

Ukraine and the US have drafted a 20-point peace proposal, but Russia ‍has ‌yet to comment on it.

The trickiest issues include territorial concessions, security guarantees and the fate of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's biggest, occupied by Russia.

Ukrainian officials said the agenda would include security guarantees ‌and a post-war recovery package for Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped to sign documents outlining "a prosperity package" with the US on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, to unlock about US$800 billion in reconstruction investments.

Trump told Reuters this week that he may meet with ‌Zelenskiy at the WEF.