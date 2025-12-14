Ukraine says Russian drone attack hit civilian Turkish vessel

KYIV: Ukraine's navy accused Russia of deliberately attacking a civilian Turkish vessel carrying sunflower oil to Egypt with a drone on Saturday (Dec 13), a day after Moscow hit two Ukrainian ports.

In a statement on Telegram, the navy said the vessel, called the Viva, had 11 Turkish citizens on board. It added that nobody was hurt and the vessel was continuing its journey to Egypt.

"The strike was carried out in the open sea in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone, outside the range of Ukrainian air defence systems," the statement said, accusing Russia of breaching maritime laws.

The navy said it was in contact with the ship's captain.

On Friday, Russia attacked two Ukrainian ports, damaging three Turkish-owned vessels, according to Ukraine's navy. A large fire broke out on one of those ships.

The attacks come after Moscow threatened to "cut Ukraine off from the sea" after Kyiv's attacks damaged three 'shadow fleet' tankers heading to Russia to export its oil.