Ukraine minerals deal could help US reduce reliance on China amid trade tensions: Observers

As Ukraine scrambles for United States support to fend off Russia on the battlefield, Kyiv officials signalled a major minerals agreement could be signed with Washington on Friday (Feb 28).

Observers said US President Donald Trump has been eyeing this deal as it could help the US to depend less on China, which controls about 70 per cent of the world’s critical rare earth minerals.

Beijing’s rare earth sector has grown in significance to America and the rest of the world due to rising demand for tech products.

Rare earths comprise 17 minerals whose production China dominates, accounting for 90 per cent of global refined output. They are also vital for a host of industries like defence, aerospace and artificial intelligence.

While rare earth minerals are not uncommon, economically viable deposits are difficult to find. Washington reportedly imported 70 per cent of its rare earth metals from Beijing between 2020 and 2023.

Trump has demanded that Ukraine give the US access to its rare earth minerals to compensate for the billions of dollars of wartime aid it received under former US President Joe Biden.