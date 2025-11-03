Trump says no Tomahawks for Ukraine, for now

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Nov 2) that, for now, he is not considering a deal that would allow Ukraine to obtain long-range Tomahawk missiles for use against Russia.

Trump has been cool to a plan for the US to sell Tomahawks to NATO nations that would transfer them to Ukraine, saying he does not want to escalate the war.

His latest comments to reporters aboard Air Force One indicate that he remains reluctant.

"No, not really," Trump told reporters as he flew to Washington from Palm Beach, Florida, when asked whether he was considering a deal to sell the missiles. He added, however, that he could change his mind.

Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte discussed the Tomahawk idea when they met at the White House on Oct 22. Rutte said on Friday that the issue was under review and that it was up to the US to decide.

Tomahawk missiles have a range of 2,500km, long enough to strike deep inside Russia, including Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested the missiles, but the Kremlin has warned against any provision of Tomahawks to Ukraine.