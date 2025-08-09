Ukraine's Zelenskyy rejects land concessions ahead of Trump-Putin talks

KYIV: Ukraine will not cede its land, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday (Aug 9), rejecting US suggestions that a deal with Russia could involve swapping territories as Washington and Moscow prepared for talks between their leaders on ending the war.

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug 15, saying the parties, including Zelenskyy, were close to a deal that could resolve the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

Details of the potential deal have yet to be announced, but Trump said it would involve "some swapping of territories to the betterment of both". It could require Ukraine to surrender significant parts of its territory - an outcome Kyiv and its European allies say would only encourage Russian aggression.

"Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier," Zelenskyy said in a video address, adding that Ukraine's borders were fixed in the country's constitution.

"No one will deviate from this – and no one will be able to," he said.

US Vice President JD Vance will meet Ukrainian and European allies in Britain on Saturday to discuss Trump's push for peace, Downing Street said, adding that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had spoken about it with Zelenskyy.

"They agreed this would be a vital forum to discuss progress towards securing a just and lasting peace," the Downing Street spokesperson added.