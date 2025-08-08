India PM Modi speaks to Russia's Putin, discusses Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday (Aug 8) that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone and thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine.

The conversation between the two leaders came days after United States President Donald Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to penalise New Delhi for continuing to buy Russian oil.

The penalty took the total levy on Indian goods exported to the US to 50 per cent, among the highest levied on any US trading partner.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi said in a post on X.