Zelenskyy says Ukraine's peace talks with US constructive but not easy

KYIV: Talks with US representatives on a peace plan for Ukraine have been constructive but not easy, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Dec 7) ahead of his planned consultations with European leaders in the coming days.

Zelenskyy held a call on Saturday with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and is expected to meet French, British and German leaders on Monday in London. Further talks are planned in Brussels.

"The American representatives know the basic Ukrainian positions," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "The conversation was constructive, although not easy".

Trump has said that ending Russia's war in Ukraine, now nearing its fourth year and the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II, remains his toughest foreign policy challenge.

Despite US mediation and periodic high-level contacts, progress in the peace talks has been slow, with disputes over security guarantees for Kyiv and the status of Russian-occupied territory still unresolved.