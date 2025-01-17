Logo
World

Ukraine's air force says it downed 33 Russian drones launched overnight
Firefighters work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Jan 17, 2025. (Photo: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv region/Handout via REUTERS)

17 Jan 2025 05:14PM
KYIV: Ukrainian air defences downed 33 of 50 drones launched by Russia overnight, the air force said on Friday (Jan 17).

It said 9 drones were "lost", in reference to Ukraine's use of electronic warfare to redirect Russian drones, while one left Ukraine in the direction of Romania.

"Hostile attack drones hit enterprises in Odesa region, and buildings of institutions, private businesses and households in Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Kyiv regions were damaged as a result of the fall of downed enemy drones," the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

Port infrastructure in the Danube region came under attack, they added.

A Kyiv regional official said one child was wounded as a result of falling debris from downed targets during an attack.

Source: Reuters/ec

