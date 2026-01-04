Ukraine's allies in Kyiv for talks on plan to end war

DEADLY STRIKES

Saturday's meeting capped a week marked by deadly strikes, as well as a Russian claim - denied by Ukraine - that Kyiv had launched drones at a residence of President Vladimir Putin in an unsuccessful attack.



Russia accused Kyiv of firing drones at a hotel and cafe in the Moscow-held part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region early Thursday, killing what it said were 28 people celebrating the New Year. Ukraine says it was a military gathering.



A woman and a three-year-old child died in a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv late Friday, according to the region's governor.



And early Saturday, Russian bombardment of a Kyiv-held part of the southern Kherson region left two people dead, according to the region's governor.



Russia made bigger advances on the battlefield last year than in any other year since it launched its invasion in 2022, according to an AFP analysis of data from the Institute for the Study of War.



As the year kicked off, Zelensky announced sweeping changes to his top circle, naming a new chief of staff and defence minister on Friday while announcing plans on Saturday to replace several regional leaders.



Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, describing it as a "special military operation" to prevent the expansion of NATO - a war aim that Kyiv has called a lie.



Moscow has since fired on Ukrainian towns and cities in daily drone and missile attacks while waging battles that have reduced entire urban areas to rubble.