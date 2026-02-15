Ukraine's Zelenskyy says allies to provide new energy and military aid within 10 days

KYIV: Ukraine has agreed new energy and military support packages with European allies ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Feb 15).

Kyiv is aiming to rally support among partners as it struggles to fend off Russian battlefield advances and air attacks on its energy system while under US pressure to negotiate peace.

"In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by Feb 24," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy said on Friday after a meeting of the so-called Berlin Format of about a dozen European leaders in Munich that he had hoped for new support, including air-defence missiles.

"I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly," he added.

Russian attacks on major cities such as Kyiv have battered Ukraine's energy infrastructure, plunging millions of residents into power outages of varying periods in freezing cold weather.

Zelenskyy added that Russia had launched around 1,300 attack drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs and dozens of ballistic missiles at Ukraine over the past week alone.