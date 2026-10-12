Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells ABC he will organise elections if Russia agrees to 60-day ceasefire

WASHINGTON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Oct 11) in response to critical comments from US President Donald Trump that he will organise elections in Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.

"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organise elections," Zelenskyy told ABC's "This Week."

Trump on Saturday criticised Zelenskyy for attacking Russian oil refineries a day after the US temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues to fund its war in Ukraine.

"I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," Trump had told reporters at the White House.

In response, Zelenskyy said "it's up to Ukrainians" to choose their leader and noted that Putin would also like to change who is leading Ukraine.

He said it is easy for Ukraine to be blamed for higher fuel prices "when everybody in the world understands because of the war in (the) Middle East, the prices are rising."