Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Turkey, Gulf states or European nations could host talks with Putin

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (Aug 26) that Turkey, the Gulf states or European countries could host direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said no agenda had yet been prepared for such a meeting.

“Now, this week there will be contacts with Turkey, contacts with the Gulf States and with European states which could host talks with the Russians,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“From our side, things will be prepared to the maximum in order to end the war.”