Logo
Logo

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Turkey, Gulf states or European nations could host talks with Putin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Turkey, Gulf states or European nations could host talks with Putin

Ukraine's Zelenskyy: Turkey, Gulf states or European nations could host talks with Putin
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a joint press conference with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, August 25, 2025. (Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko)
27 Aug 2025 03:23AM (Updated: 27 Aug 2025 03:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday (Aug 26) that Turkey, the Gulf states or European countries could host direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said no agenda had yet been prepared for such a meeting.

“Now, this week there will be contacts with Turkey, contacts with the Gulf States and with European states which could host talks with the Russians,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“From our side, things will be prepared to the maximum in order to end the war.”

Related:

DIPLOMATIC PUSH

Zelenskyy spoke as his chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Ukraine’s national security council chief were in Qatar to meet that country’s defence minister.

In his comments, Zelenskyy said moving forward with talks depended on coordination with Kyiv’s partners, primarily the United States.

“Everything further depends strictly on the will of world leaders, most importantly the United States of America, to put pressure on Russia,” he said.

“Russia is only giving signals that it is going to continue to avoid real negotiations. This can only be changed by strong sanctions, strong tariffs – real pressure.”

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement