Ukrainian man in court over fires linked to UK PM Starmer

LONDON: A Ukrainian man appeared in a London court on Friday (May 16) to face charges of arson following a counter-terrorism investigation into a series of fires all linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Roman Lavrynovych, 21, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' court accused of three counts of arson with intent to endanger life over the three fires which took place this month.

He spoke through an interpreter to confirm his name and address in south London and he was remanded in custody until his next hearing at London's Old Bailey court on Jun 6.

British police were called to a blaze early on Monday at the property in Kentish Town, north London - the constituency Starmer represents. No one was injured, but the entrance to the home was damaged.

Lavrynovych was arrested the following day in connection with that fire and two further incidents - a fire at the entrance to an apartment block in nearby Islington on Sunday and a fire involving a car, a Toyota RAV4, in Kentish Town on Thursday.