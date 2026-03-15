UN chief says 'diplomatic avenues' available to stop war in Lebanon

"NO SAFETY"

Levon Ghazalian, 42, who lives in the building next door, said "it's the first time this happens" in the area, which was spared in the previous conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024.



"All the neighbours are afraid," he told AFP.



Hanadi Hachem, 50, who was in her pyjamas, said "there's no safety anymore... you never know where a strike will come from".



She said she and some family members were sleeping in their car out of fear.



In the suburbs of the southern city of Sidon, state media reported a strike targeted an apartment in the densely populated Haret Saida area, while also reporting strikes in other parts of the country's south.



Kandice Ardiel, spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, told AFP on Saturday that one of the peacekeepers' positions near Mais al-Jabal was hit a day earlier, "likely by heavy machine gun fire", with one peacekeeper lightly wounded, and said the force had launched an investigation.



French President Emmanuel Macron said the Lebanese government was ready to engage in "direct talks" with Israel and offered to host negotiations in Paris, warning that "everything must be done to prevent Lebanon from descending into chaos".