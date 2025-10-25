More than 60 UN members sign cybercrime treaty opposed by rights groups

HANOI: Countries signed their first UN treaty targeting cybercrime in Hanoi on Saturday (Oct 25), despite opposition from an unlikely band of tech companies and rights groups warning of expanded state surveillance.

The new global legal framework aims to strengthen international cooperation to fight digital crimes, from child pornography to transnational cyberscams and money laundering.

More than 60 countries were seen to sign the declaration on Saturday, which means it will go into force once ratified by those states.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the signing as an "important milestone", but that it was "only the beginning".

"Every day, sophisticated scams, destroy families, steal migrants and drain billions of dollars from our economy ... We need a strong, connected global response," he said at the opening ceremony in Vietnam's capital on Saturday.

The UN Convention against Cybercrime was first proposed by Russian diplomats in 2017, and approved by consensus last year after lengthy negotiations.

Critics say its broad language could lead to abuses of power and enable the cross-border repression of government critics.

"There were multiple concerns raised throughout the negotiation of the treaty around how it actually ends up compelling companies to share data," said Sabhanaz Rashid Diya, founder of the Tech Global Institute think tank.

"It's almost rubber-stamping a very problematic practice that has been used against journalists and in authoritarian countries," she told AFP.