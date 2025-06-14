At UN, Iran accuses US of being complicit in Israeli strikes

UNITED NATIONS: Iran accused the United States of being complicit in Israel's attacks on the Islamic Republic, which Washington denied, telling Tehran at an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting that it would "be wise" to negotiate over its nuclear programme.

Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel late on Friday (Jun 13) after Israel attacked Iran earlier in the day.

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon said Iran had been "preparing for war" and Israel's strikes were "an act of national preservation".

His Iranian counterpart, Amir Saeid Iravani, accused Israel of seeking "to kill diplomacy, to sabotage negotiations and to drag the region into wider conflict", and he said Washington's complicity was "beyond doubt".

"Those who support this regime, with the United States at the forefront, must understand that they are complicit," Iravani told the Security Council.

"By aiding and enabling these crimes, they share full responsibility for the consequences."