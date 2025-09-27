UN sanctions on Iran to return after Russian and Chinese bid to delay fails

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations sanctions on Iran are set to be reimposed on Saturday (Sept 27) after a Russian and Chinese attempt to delay them failed at the Security Council, prompting Tehran to warn that Western powers would bear responsibility for any consequences.

The decision to restore sanctions is expected to heighten tensions with Tehran, which has warned of a harsh response and signalled that escalation could follow.

The Russian and Chinese push to delay sanctions won only four votes at the 15-member council, while nine voted against and two abstained.

UNITED NATIONS SANCTIONS RETURN ON SATURDAY

"This council does not have the necessary assurance that there is a clear path to a swift diplomatic solution," Britain’s envoy to the United Nations, Barbara Wood, said after the vote.

"This council fulfilled the necessary steps of the snapback process set out in resolution 2231, therefore UN sanctions targeting Iranian proliferation will be reimposed this weekend," she said.

All UN sanctions on Iran are due to return at 8pm EDT on Saturday (0000 GMT). The sanctions will restore an arms embargo, a ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing, limits on ballistic missile activity, a global asset freeze and travel bans on Iranian individuals and entities.

IRAN SAYS US BETRAYED DIPLOMACY, E3 BURIED IT

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons. Its foreign minister Abbas Araqchi told the council the snapback was "legally void, politically reckless and procedurally flawed".

"The US has betrayed diplomacy, but it is the E3 which have buried it," Araqchi said, referring to Britain, France and Germany. "Diplomacy will never die, but it will be more difficult and more complicated than before."

Russia’s deputy envoy accused Western powers of shutting down the diplomatic path, while the US envoy said Iran had failed to address concerns, making a return of sanctions inevitable.