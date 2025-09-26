Commentary: The post-American order starts in Riyadh and Islamabad

NEW DELHI: Given the long history of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, it’s tempting to dismiss their announcement last week of a mutual security pact as mere paperwork, formalising a relationship that already exists.

But it’s much more than that. This is the first concrete indication of what a post-American world might look like – one that is far more insecure, unstable and unhappy.

The two nations were indeed close for decades. In 1967 – two months after Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War – they signed a security agreement in which Pakistan’s battle-hardened military promised training and support to the Kingdom. Two years later, their pilots flew for Saudi Arabia in its war against communist South Yemen.

By the 1980s, the generals in Rawalpindi had sent their ally 15,000 soldiers to help protect a regime unnerved by the siege of Mecca in 1979. There were even Pakistani tanks stationed at Tabuk near the Kingdom’s northwest border, a short drive from Israel’s Red Sea port of Eilat.

But such closeness seemed consigned to the history books in 2015 after Pakistan’s National Assembly unexpectedly defied Riyadh – and perhaps their own military – by refusing to send soldiers to fight the Houthis.

The Saudis were outraged, especially since they had long been bankrolling their increasingly improvident friends: They’d sent over a “gift” of US$1.5 billion the previous year. But Chinese money had begun to flow as well, and the petrodollar was no longer the only game in town. The civilian politicians in Islamabad felt they could take a few risks, and reclaim a bit of sovereignty.

In the decade that followed, Saudi Arabia instead developed an ever-closer relationship with India. Its grants to Pakistan became loans that have to be paid back or rolled over. The Chinese, meanwhile, are now focused on buying Russia’s loyalty.