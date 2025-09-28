UN sanctions set to be reimposed on Iran on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations sanctions are set to be reimposed on Iran later on Saturday (Sep 27), a move Tehran has warned will be met with a harsh response, over accusations the country violated a 2015 deal with world powers that aimed to stop it developing a nuclear bomb.

The end of the nuclear deal originally negotiated by Iran, Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Russia and China is expected to exacerbate tensions in the Middle East, just months after Israel and the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to downplay the issue, telling reporters before leaving New York on Friday: "It is not like the sky is falling."

Attempts to delay the return of sanctions, initially imposed by the UN Security Council between 2006 and 2010, failed on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN this week.

The sanctions are due to return at 8pm EDT on Saturday (0000 GMT) after Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3, triggered a so-called snapback process 30 days ago accusing Tehran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

RUSSIA CALLS MOVE UNLAWFUL

"It is unlawful, and it cannot be implemented," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the UN on Saturday. He said he had written to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that it would be "a major mistake" for him to acknowledge a return of sanctions.

The European powers had offered to delay reinstating sanctions for up to six months to allow space for talks on a long-term deal if Iran restored access for UN nuclear inspectors, addressed concerns about its stock of enriched uranium and engaged in talks with the US.

"In past days and weeks, Iran has put forward multiple proposals to keep the window for diplomacy open. The E3 has failed to reciprocate while the US has doubled down on its dictates," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi posted on X on Friday.

European Union sanctions are due to return next week.