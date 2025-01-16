UN says priority must be easing Gaza suffering, warns security poses aid challenge

"WE WILL DO WHATEVER IS HUMANLY POSSIBLE"

The deal requires 600 truckloads of aid to be allowed into Gaza every day of the initial six-week ceasefire, including 50 carrying fuel. Half of the 600 aid trucks would be delivered to Gaza's north, where experts have warned famine is imminent.



"We will do whatever is humanly possible, aware of the serious challenges and constraints that we will be facing. We expect our efforts to be matched by other humanitarian actors, the private sector and bilateral initiatives," Guterres said.



For more than a year, the UN has warned that famine looms over Gaza. Israel says there is no aid shortage - citing more than a million tons of deliveries. It accuses Hamas of stealing aid, which Hamas denies, instead blaming Israel for shortages.



Former UN aid chief Martin Griffiths, who stepped down at the end of June, said he was concerned "the stark chaos of Gaza and the criminalization ... is going to impede aid even more."