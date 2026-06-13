US-Iran peace deal likely finalised within 24 hours, says mediator Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose government has mediated between Iran and the United States to end their war, said on Saturday (Jun 13) a peace deal would "likely" be finalised within 24 hours.



"We are closer to a peace deal than ever before," Sharif said in a post on social media platform X.



"With finalisation likely expected in the next 24 hours, Pakistan is preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week," he added.



"We would like to thank United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran for their ongoing commitment during the negotiations, and we extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in the region for their support," said the Pakistani leader.



"We are confident that this historic peace deal will form a strong foundation for lasting peace."