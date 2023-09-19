House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for Sep 28

WASHINGTON: House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The hearing - scheduled for Sep 28 - is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround the allegations of Biden's involvement in his son Hunter's overseas businesses, according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee.

Republicans - led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy - have contended in recent weeks that Biden's actions from his time as vice president show a "culture of corruption", and that his son used the "Biden brand" to advance his business with foreign clients.

The spokesperson also said Representative James Comer, chairman of Oversight, plans to issue subpoenas for the personal and business bank records of Hunter Biden and the president's brother James Biden “as early as this week". McCarthy appointed Comer to lead the inquiry in coordination with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ways & Means Chairman Jason Smith.

The White House has called the effort by House Republicans in the midst of the presidential campaign "extreme politics at its worst".

"Staging a political stunt hearing in the waning days before they may shut down the government reveals their true priorities: To them, baseless personal attacks on President Biden are more important than preventing a government shutdown and the pain it would inflict on American families.,” Ian Sams, a White House spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.

McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry last week after facing mounting pressure from his right flank to take action against Biden or risk being ousted from his leadership job. At the same time, the speaker is struggling to pass legislation needed to avoid a federal government shutdown at the end of the month.