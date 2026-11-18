SEOUL: US and South Korean authorities have issued cybersecurity advisories, urging Java users to urgently install security updates after vulnerabilities were found in the popular programming language.

Such was the concern in South Korea, where Java is widely used, that the presidential office held an emergency meeting on Tuesday (Nov 17) with related government agencies to discuss preemptive measures to tackle the issue, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Java, available from Oracle as well as from open-source Java development kits, is used in critical information systems spanning government agencies, the corporate sector and financial institutions as well as the military.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in an advisory that the vulnerabilities required immediate patching.

Oracle could not be immediately reached for comment, but it issued a software update for its Java Development Kit on Nov 17 that contains fixes for the issue.

Cybersecurity concerns around the world have mounted this year with the rapid pace of AI development, including rogue AI agent incidents, and amid a slew of tech outages in recent days. Cybersecurity companies regularly turn up examples of hackers using AI to launch scores of intrusions at once.