WASHINGTON: Technology outages that shut down email for many companies and grounded thousands of flights over the past few days extended to the US National Security Agency on Tuesday (Nov 17), as President Donald Trump's administration downplayed concerns about a broader problem.

The NSA said its network experienced a "temporary degradation" during routine maintenance, but that "mission-critical capabilities" remained operational. The series of disruptions to critical systems, which also touched the banking system on Monday, prompted even some Trump allies to demand more information.

"If this is all a coincidence, it's like the greatest coincidence in the history of the world," US Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told reporters.

Trump earlier played down the incidents, which raised questions of whether the government and private sector had moved too quickly in cutting tech staff.

"It's like when you're big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It's fine," Trump told reporters in Manila, where he was attending meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who doubles as national security adviser, acknowledged the incidents were "unsettling" but said they were completely unrelated.

"We are not under systemic attack," he told reporters in Manila.

"We have zero evidence or any reason to believe that any of these isolated or individual instances have anything to do with nefarious actors, with cyberhackers, with criminals, with another nation-state, with a malign actor of any kind," Rubio added.

DAILY DOWNTIME

Technology-related disruptions have hit every weekday since Thursday, when a Microsoft outage disrupted many of its services, including email.

The next day, the Federal Aviation Administration called for a nationwide ground stop that lasted four and a half hours, the longest halt to US air travel since the attacks of Sep 11, 2001.