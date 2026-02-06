US policy towards China, Indo Pacific remains biggest uncertainty under Trump, says veteran diplomat

The United States’ approach to China and the Indo Pacific remains “the biggest area of uncertainty” in President Donald Trump’s foreign policy – even as Washington and Beijing maintain contact ahead of a crucial leaders’ meeting later this year, said veteran American diplomat Richard Haass.

He downplayed the significance of a phone call on Wednesday (Feb 4) between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which took place just hours after Xi held a video chat with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the call – their first since November – Xi and Trump discussed Taiwan, as well as a range of trade and security issues that continue to fuel tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

“Everyone's going to be trying to read everything they can into the phone call,” Haass, president emeritus of American think-tank Council on Foreign Relations, told CNA on Thursday.

“Obviously, the US and China have very different priorities. But I don't think the phone call itself changed much, if anything.”

He was speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai, which comes at a time of rising geopolitical tensions. The annual event brings together leaders from government, international organisations and the private sector to promote cooperation on future challenges.