UPS plane crashes in Kentucky, injuries reported

A UPS plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after takeoff en route to Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday (Nov 4), while local police said injuries were reported.

"UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5.15pm local time on Tuesday, Nov 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky," the FAA said in a statement.

UPS said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident in Louisville, Kentucky, and it had yet to confirm any injuries or casualties at this time.

The airport is home to UPS Worldport, a global hub for the delivery firm's air cargo operations and its largest package handling facility in the world.

As night fell, live aerial footage over the scene broadcast by WLKY-TV, a local CBS affiliate, showed the red-orange glow of flames from fires ignited on the ground by the crash spread over nearly a mile.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was responding to reports of a plane crash and that injuries had been reported.

"Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon," Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X.